Winnipeg Police Arrest Two After Finding Loaded 3D-Printed Firearm

Winnipeg police have arrested two people after a suspected handgun in an SUV was reported over the weekend.

Police responded to the 1900 block of Ross Avenue West on Sunday night and located the vehicle and a loaded 3D-printed firearm.

A 40-year-old man was arrested on multiple firearm offences, including unauthorized possession and possession of a prohibited weapon. He remains in custody.

A 34-year-old woman is also facing charges of unauthorized possession and possession of a loaded prohibited firearm. She was released on an undertaking.

The investigation continues.