Fatal Collision on Highway 1 Claims One Life Near Brandon

One person has died after a fatal two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 the evening of July 25 west of Brandon.

RCMP officers found an SUV overturned, with one occupant still inside and another outside the vehicle at around 10:30 p.m.

The incident began when a Manitoba Motor Carrier Enforcement Officer observed the SUV speeding through a red light at 18th Street and Highway 1. As the officer pursued, the SUV accelerated and collided with the rear of a westbound semi-trailer, causing it to roll over.

The 37-year-old male driver from Thunder Bay, Ontario, was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. His 55-year-old male passenger from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation was pronounced dead at the scene.

RCMP continue to investigate.