Ottawa Invests Over $2.3 Million to Protect Lake Winnipeg Basin

WINNIPEG — Canada is investing more than $2.3 million over two years in 17 projects to protect and manage the Lake Winnipeg basin’s freshwater ecosystem.

The funding, announced Tuesday in Winnipeg, aims to enhance water quality, reduce nutrient loading, and support Indigenous participation in freshwater management.

Key projects include:

$65,000 for the University of Manitoba to improve the Canadian Watershed Information Network and integrate Indigenous knowledge.

Over $205,000 for the Manitoba Association of Watersheds to support water quality efforts in four watershed districts.

Over $160,000 for Rootstalk Resources, in collaboration with Swan Lake First Nation, to train youth in watershed health and wetland restoration.

These efforts are part of Canada’s $650 million Freshwater Action Plan, with $64.5 million dedicated to Lake Winnipeg, reinforcing the nation’s commitment to protecting its freshwater resources.