Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame Announces Class of 2024

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame has announced the class of 2024 inductees.

This year’s class includes three individual athletes, two builders, and one team, and features Special Olympics, hockey, volleyball, multi-sport, and sport medicine.

“I want to congratulate the inductees for all they have accomplished in sport,” said Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame co-chair Jeff Palamar. “This is an outstanding class of honourees and we look forward to their induction on November 7, 2024.”

The inductees are:

Jennifer Botterill – Athlete – Hockey

Brita Hall – Athlete – Special Olympics

Ted Irvine – Athlete – Hockey

Russ Horbal – Builder – Sport Medicine

Dr. Sandra Kirby – Builder – Multi-Sport

1999-2003 University of Manitoba Bisons – Team – Volleyball

Randy Turner – Sportswriter

“The induction ceremony will be a time to revel in the storied journeys of five remarkable individuals and an outstanding team whose contributions have shaped the sport world,” said Janet McMahon, president and CEO of Sport Manitoba. “A warm congratulations to the class of 2024! We eagerly anticipate celebrating your exceptional achievements and honouring your dedication to sport. Your legacies inspire all of us!”

Tickets for the Hall of Fame induction ceremony can be purchased online.