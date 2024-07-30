Multiple-Vehicle Highway Crash Results in One Fatality

A multi-vehicle crash early Tuesday at the intersection of Highway 15 and the South Perimeter Highway claimed the life of one driver and injured another.

Oakbank RCMP responded to the crash involving three pickup trucks and a semi-trailer at around 12:35 a.m. Officers from Beausejour, St-Pierre-Jolys, Red River North, Selkirk, and the Winnipeg Police Service also arrived on the scene to provide assistance.

Manitoba RCMP say three pickup trucks were traveling westbound on Highway 15 when one truck made contact with another, causing the first to lose control. It veered right and struck the side of a semi-trailer stopped at a red light in the southbound lane of the Perimeter Highway. The initial impact caused a chain reaction, with the second truck colliding with the third. The two trucks then came to rest on the west side of the Perimeter Highway.

The driver of the first pickup, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The second driver, also in his 20s, was transported to a Winnipeg hospital with serious injuries. The third driver, a man in his 20s, was treated and released on the scene. The 69-year-old man driving the semi was unharmed.

RCMP continue to investigate.