Province Provides $17M for South Winnipeg Rec Campus

WINNIPEG — Plans for a new recreation campus in south Winnipeg are moving ahead after a $17 million cash injection by the province.

Consumer Protection and Government Services Minister Lisa Naylor announced Tuesday the government’s support for a new vocational wing at Pembina Trails Collegiate.

“We committed to a new recreation campus in south Winnipeg during the campaign and we are delivering,” said Naylor. “Today, we are moving ahead with the first phase, with a state-of-the-art vocational training wing for students that will form part of the campus.”

The 19,000-square-foot addition will be part of the province’s investment in the South Winnipeg Recreation Campus. It will provide students with training in culinary arts, machining, welding, woodworking technology, and more.

Construction is expected to begin at the end of summer 2024 and with completion in September 2026.