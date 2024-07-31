Clear Lake ‘Martese’ Tour Boat Docked for the Season

A popular seasonal tour boat in Riding Mountain National Park is docked for the season, owing to the discovery of zebra mussel DNA in its vicinity.

Parks Canada confirmed to ChrisD.ca on Wednesday that the Martese has paused operations after the positive environmental DNA sample was found in the proximity of the Clear Lake Marina.

“This is not a confirmation of a live zebra mussel in the immediate area, but it is an indication that Parks Canada must step up its response,” a statement said.

“As a result, the Martese will remain at dock for the foreseeable future. A containment curtain is being installed this week, and will now extend from the western side of Boat Cove to the main beach. The entire main pier, the Martese, and the swimming area at the main beach will be within the expanded containment zone.”

Guests with reservations aboard the Martese are being made aware of the cancellation and refunded.

Clear Lake has been closed to all watercraft for the entire 2024 season after zebra mussel DNA was found in the fall. Earlier this summer, a live zebra mussel was found in the lake near Boat Cove. Last summer, Parks Canada limited watercraft to Clear Lake only and tagged boat trailers to ensure they weren’t being used in other bodies of water.

Officials say there is no impact on swimming, fishing, or access to the beach at this time as a result of the recent discovery.

“We are heartbroken to announce that as of July 31, 2024, The Martese Cruises are shut down for the remainder of the 2024 season,” the boat’s operator said.

Parks Canada spokesperson Dameon Wall says no decision on a potential eradication attempt has been made yet. Wall says they are awaiting further information and data before making that decision.

“If a potash treatment is undertaken, that will be communicated widely and in advance,” he said.

Until its docking, the Martese had offered afternoon interpretive cruises as well as sunset cruises.