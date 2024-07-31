Pedal Pub Winnipeg Obtains Liquor License

With drinks now flowing, the good times will keep on rolling aboard Pedal Pub Winnipeg.

The popular party bikes are now able to serve alcohol after becoming fully licensed.

Pedal Pub arrived in Winnipeg in the spring 2022, quickly becoming a favourite among locals for its interactive and energetic rides. As summer unfolds, visitors are given a unique opportunity to sample some of Winnipeg’s finest craft beverages while touring the city’s lively Exchange District. The route includes stops at various bars and breweries, showcasing Winnipeg’s local flavours.

“We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve secured our liquor license,” said Rylan Adam, owner/operator of Pedal Pub Winnipeg. “After two amazing years of operating, we’re excited to offer our riders a new experience! Now, they can enjoy their favourite beverages right on the bike, making our tours even more enjoyable and memorable!”

Pedal Pub visits a variety of popular spots, including Local Public Eatery, Patent 5 Distillery, Devil May Care Brewing, Little Brown Jug and others. The on-board brew of choice for riders will be Torque Brewing.