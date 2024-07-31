Man Injured in Riverton Shooting: Gimli RCMP

Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting at a home in Riverton last weekend.

Officers were called for a report of shots fired at a residence on Sunday night.

Police learned four male suspects, one of them armed with a gun, had entered the home and confronted two men.

A 44-year-old Lynn Lake man was shot and transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The other man, a 33-year-old from Riverton, wasn’t injured.

Gimli RCMP continue to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 642-5106 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.