Air Force to Conduct Flyby Over Bombers’ Game

WINNIPEG — The Royal Canadian Air Force will conduct a flyover above Thursday’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers‘ game.

An Air Force CC-130H Hercules transport plane, from 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron based in Winnipeg, will fly above Princess Auto Stadium at approximately 7:30 p.m.

The flyby is in support of Canadian Armed Forces Appreciation Night with the Blue Bombers.

The aircraft will fly at an altitude no lower than 500 feet above the highest obstacle on their route.

The RCAF says flybys by its aircraft are carefully planned and closely controlled for public safety and are dependent upon weather and flying conditions.