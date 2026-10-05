Coalition to Rally for Return of 50-50 Transit Funding

A coalition of labour, environmental and community organizations is calling on the Manitoba government to restore the province’s 50-50 transit operating funding agreement.

The Next Stop: 50-50 campaign will hold a rally at the Manitoba legislature on Tuesday, October 6, from 4:30 to 6 p.m., as the fall legislative session gets underway.

Organizers are calling on Premier Wab Kinew’s government to restore the funding agreement by December 3, 2026, with the province matching new municipal operating investments in public transit.

The coalition includes ATU Local 1505, CUPE Manitoba, Climate Action Team Manitoba, Green Action Centre, Sustainable Brandon, the Social Planning Council of Winnipeg, Brandon Labour Council and the University of Manitoba Faculty Association, along with more than 25 supporting organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT



The group says restoring the agreement would give municipalities more predictable funding to improve transit service. The campaign also points to transit’s role in connecting residents with work, school and health care while reducing transportation costs, congestion and pollution.

Tuesday’s rally is open to the public and will include speakers, music, a photobooth, kids’ activities and comedy.

Transit has also emerged as an issue in the municipal election campaign, with 30 mayoral and council candidates having signed the Next Stop: 50-50 pledge to support restoring provincial funding and increasing municipal transit funding if elected.