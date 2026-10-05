Advance Voting in Winnipeg Election Now Open

Eligible voters can start casting ballots today for mayor, councillor and school trustee in the 2026 Winnipeg municipal election.

Advance voting runs October 5 to 23, and voters can use any city-wide location regardless of where they live. Community advance voting locations will be open four days this year, up from three in recent elections.

Locations and dates:

October 5-23 (excluding weekends and Thanksgiving): City Hall, Council Building, 2nd floor, 510 Main St.

October 6-8: Canada Life Centre, 300 Portage Ave.

October 9-11: Kildonan Place Shopping Centre, Garden City Shopping Centre and IKEA on Sterling Lyon Parkway

October 16-18: Grant Park Shopping Centre, CF Polo Park and St. Vital Centre

October 19-22: Community advance locations in all 15 council wards

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Election staff will also visit hospitals, care homes, post-secondary schools and other facilities during the advance voting period.

Voters must bring valid ID showing their name and current address, such as a driver’s licence. Without one, any two documents that together show your name and current address will be accepted. Voters can search their address on the City of Winnipeg’s website to find nearby locations.

Election day is October 28.