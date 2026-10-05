Winnipeg Rideshare Driver Arrested After Alleged Sexual Assault

A 27-year-old man is facing a sexual assault charge following an incident involving a rideshare passenger in Winnipeg’s Weston neighbourhood.

Winnipeg police say an adult woman had requested a rideshare on September 27 and was allegedly assaulted by the driver after arriving at her destination.

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The woman was able to flee the vehicle and report the incident to police.

Officers identified a suspect and arrested him on September 28 at an apartment complex in the 400 block of Kennedy Street.

The man was released on an undertaking and is facing a charge of sexual assault.