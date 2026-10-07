Jets, Canadiens Heritage Classic Uniforms Unveiled

The NHL has unveiled the uniforms for the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic between the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens.

The game will be played Sunday, October 25, at Princess Auto Stadium, marking the return of the outdoor event after a three-season absence.

The uniforms were designed by Fanatics in collaboration with both teams and the NHL. The Jets’ white jersey pays homage to the franchise’s look from the 1980s and 1990s and complements the team’s current navy alternate jersey. The crest is made of felt with chain-stitched detailing, while the back numbers feature a two-layer felt treatment. A new streaking jet graphic frames the event name on the hem, and the loop label replicates the jet-in-a-circle design from the team’s pants.

The jerseys and other Heritage Classic merchandise, including apparel, headwear and other goods, are available now at Fanatics.com. A broader retail launch is set for Thursday.

A limited number of tickets remain available through Ticketmaster.

The October 25 game will be the Jets’ third outdoor contest. Winnipeg previously faced the Edmonton Oilers when they hosted the 2016 Heritage Classic at the former Investors Group Field, and the Calgary Flames in the 2019 edition at Mosaic Stadium in Regina.

No notes. Heritage Classic, Montréal style. La perfection. La Classique héritage, le style de Montréal. https://t.co/aN9NW8CQ67 — Fanatics (@Fanatics) October 7, 2026

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