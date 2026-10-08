Manitoba Funds Dedicated RCMP Officer to Investigate Livestock Crimes

The Manitoba government is funding a dedicated RCMP position to investigate livestock-related crimes and support a new livestock inspection initiative.

The officer will work with producers and other law enforcement agencies to investigate cattle theft, fraud and other offences under provincial livestock laws and the Criminal Code.

The initiative follows calls from Manitoba beef producers for a dedicated RCMP resource, modelled after similar programs in Saskatchewan and Alberta.

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“Cattle-related theft and fraud incidents are very detrimental and can adversely affect beef sector confidence at a time when there are efforts to grow Manitoba’s cattle herd,” said Arvid Nottveit, president of Manitoba Beef Producers.

“Having a dedicated RCMP resource will not only support investigative activities but should also serve as a needed deterrent.”

RCMP statistics show 57 reported cattle-related theft and fraud cases in Manitoba between 2021 and 2025.