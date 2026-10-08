Orphaned Polar Bear Cub from Churchill Ready for Visitors

The Assiniboine Park Zoo is inviting the public to meet the orphaned polar bear cub who arrived at the zoo from Churchill in August.

After weeks of care and a carefully managed transition, the cub can now be visited at the zoo’s Leatherdale International Polar Bear Conservation Centre.

The public is also being asked to help name him. The Town of Churchill and students from the Duke of Marlborough School in Churchill selected a shortlist of names reflecting the cub’s northern heritage:

Duke: honours Duke of Marlborough School

Marly: also honours the school and its students

Fletcher: after Fletcher Lake in Wapusk National Park

Mantayo: from the Cree name for a large river in Churchill, meaning “River of Strangers”

ADVERTISEMENT



“As this young bear continues to settle into his new home, it’s important to honour and celebrate his connection to Churchill,” said Laura Cabak, senior director of marketing and communications for the Assiniboine Park Conservancy, in a release.

Voting is open online until Tuesday, October 13, at 11:59 p.m. at assiniboinepark.ca/polarbearname.

Assiniboine Park Zoo is home to seven rescued polar bears: Storm, Nanuq, York, Kaska, Willow, Star and the young cub.