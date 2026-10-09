Microsoft to Issue Software Update as Manitoba Remains on DST

Manitoba’s decision to remain on daylight time year-round has prompted some technological changes ahead of November 1.

That’s the date when clocks in the province would have fallen back one hour when daylight saving time ends. On September 17, Manitoba announced it would stay on Central Daylight Time permanently. The move aligns with other western provinces, including British Columbia, Alberta and Saskatchewan, the latter of which doesn’t adjust its clocks.

Microsoft has since issued interim guidance ahead of Manitoba’s move to permanent DST.

“Microsoft plans to release an update to support this change,” the tech company said in a blog post this week. “However, we require sufficient time to properly build, test, and release such an update for all platforms before the change goes into effect.”

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The software giant says it will push an update on October 13, 2026, to Windows 11 and Windows Server machines as part of a Windows security update.

Microsoft notes the new Manitoba time zone for operating systems will be UTC-05:00, which should update automatically following the software patch. If the “set time zone automatically” option is disabled on devices (Settings > Time & language > Date & time), users must select the appropriate zone manually.

Another global organization is also preparing for permanent DST in Manitoba. The Internet Assigned Numbers Authority (IANA), which manages core internet infrastructure, has issued a database update to future timestamps.

Nearly 72,000 Manitobans responded to an online survey in the spring, with 92 percent saying they wanted to see an end to seasonal time changes. Fifty-eight percent preferred permanent DST and 34 percent voted to stay on standard time.

The province says it’s continuing to work closely with organizations, businesses and industry partners to implement the change.