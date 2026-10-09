Caulfield Helps Ducks Ground Winnipeg Jets 5-1

By Jim Bender, The Canadian Press

Rookie Judd Caulfield scored his first NHL goal and added an assist as the Anaheim Ducks defeated the Winnipeg Jets 5-1 on Friday night.

It was Winnipeg’s first loss of the season in regulation.

Tim Washe and Mikael Granlund each had a goal and an assist, while Sam Colangelo and Nikita Nesterenko (empty net) also scored for the Ducks.

Kyle Connor replied for Winnipeg.

After the Jets trimmed the deficit to 3-1 at 10:36 of the third period, Granlund sunk Winnipeg’s hopes with a goal at 14:06.

Connor, who was playing in his 700th NHL game, pulled the Jets to within 3-1 when Mark Scheifele sent him in alone on Lukas Dostal and fired his sixth goal of the season. It was also his 329th career goal, moving him past Ilya Kovalchuk for sole possession of third place in franchise history.

Clay Stevenson made 12 saves for Winnipeg (3-1-1) before 13,693 fans at Canada Life Centre.

Dostal stopped 15 of 16 shots for Anaheim (3-1-0).

Colangelo converted a pass from Beckett Sennecke from alone in front early in the third period to give the Ducks an insurmountable 3-0 edge.

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Anaheim had increased their lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Washe converted a pass from Jeff Malott, who had been left alone in front of the net. Caulfield also assisted.

The Ducks had opened the scoring when Caulfield pounced on a rebound of a Malott shot and potted the puck into the net. Washe, who had sent Malott in on a breakaway, also assisted.

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: Passed up too many chances to shoot from in close, especially on the power play and that cost them. … The Jets played without injured star defenceman Josh Morrissey (upper body). Haydn Fleury replaced him in the lineup.

Ducks: Took advantage of almost every dangerous opportunity they had, beating Winnipeg defenders to the puck to score their first two goals and finding themselves alone in front on two other goals.

KEY MOMENT

Colangelo’s goal early in the final frame essentially salted the game away against a team that had little offence on this night.

KEY STAT

Winnipeg went 0-for-4 on the power play.

UP NEXT

Ducks: Visit the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Jets: Host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday.