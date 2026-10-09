Winnipeg Jets Defenceman Josh Morrissey Listed as Day-to-Day with Upper-Body Injury

By The Canadian Press

Winnipeg Jets defenceman Josh Morrissey is listed as day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Head coach Scott Arniel says the Canadian Olympian was feeling better Friday but did not take part in the team’s morning skate.

Morrissey was injured in Wednesday’s 3-2 win over Colorado when he missed a bodycheck and crashed into the glass in the opening period.

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He was seen holding his right hand as he left the ice and returned briefly in the second period before leaving the game for good.

The 31-year-old has three assists in four games this season after recording 55 points in 77 games last season.

Arniel said the Jets could afford to be cautious with Morrissey, with the team off until Tuesday following Friday’s game against Anaheim.

“We’re not going to have anyone to replicate how much he plays and all the offensive situations that he’s in,” Arniel said. “But the other night we went (with five defencemen), and I thought they did a fantastic job.”