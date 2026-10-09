Winnipeg Man, 50, Charged in Child Exploitation Investigation

A Winnipeg man is facing numerous charges after an international police investigation into the creation and distribution of child sexual abuse and exploitation material.

Police say Homeland Security Investigations notified the RCMP’s National Child Exploitation Crime Centre in January 2025 about an international investigation involving a Canadian suspect using an online alias. The suspect was later determined to be living in Winnipeg, and city police took over the case.

Investigators believe the offences took place between December 2017 and July 2023 and involved online communications between the suspect and two people in the Philippines who had several young children in their care. Police allege the material was created in exchange for money. They also allege that between March and July 2023, the suspect demanded more material and threatened to distribute previously obtained material to the individuals’ family and friends if they did not comply.

ADVERTISEMENT



Police say the suspect also distributed material to social media platforms in the United States.

Christopher Steven Hoskins, 50, was identified as the person operating the online account. On October 1, police investigators executed a search warrant at a residence in south Winnipeg, arrested Hoskins and seized several electronic devices.

Hoskins is charged with multiple offences and was released on conditions prohibiting contact with anyone under 18. He will appear in court at a later date.