Caulfield Helps Ducks Ground Winnipeg Jets 5-1

By Jim Bender, The Canadian Press

WINNIPEG – Anaheim Ducks rookie winger Judd Caulfield was determined to do his family proud.

About 10 family members and a number of friends made the 235-kilometre trek from his Grand Forks, N.D., hometown to take in Friday’s game against the Winnipeg Jets.

Caulfield then rewarded them with the first NHL goal of his career when he opened the scoring in the first period to help the Ducks post a 5-1 victory over Winnipeg before 13,693 fans at Canada Life Centre.

“It feels great to get that first one,” Caulfield said. “It was a great play by (Tim) Washe to get that puck out of the zone and (Jeff Malott) had great speed taking the puck to the net and made it easy for me to score right in front the net. So, it felt great.

“It was super special with the family here. It was as close as we’re gonna get (to Grand Forks) and it was a nice little lineup on the schedule to have a Friday night game. It was super special to have them in the stands. I don’t think my grandma’s been to a game in awhile and it was nice to have my parents. My wife’s family was here as well, and my siblings. It was great to have that support. They have supported me for so many years.”

Caulfield also assisted on the second goal of the game by Washe.

“It was a nice weight off the shoulders to get that first one early,” Caulfield said. “I’m just pumped to play with these guys. They’re both super fun to play with. Mally, Washe are predictable and they make it easy on me. They’re talking to me all the time and we’re having success, so we need to keep playing that well to keep having success.

“It was a fun game tonight and we were all playing well, and we’ve got to carry this into tomorrow now.”

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The Ducks play the Flames in Calgary on Saturday.

Washe, Malott and Caulfield contributed the first two goals as Anaheim’s fourth line.

“They had a special night,” said Ducks coach Joel Quenneville. “They scored a couple off the rush, almost had a third one off the rush, had a couple shifts in the third with good possession and cycle time. We couldn’t ask for anything more. That was a special night for those guys.”

The Ducks outshot Winnipeg 17-16.

“I thought we played well defending the rush,” Quenneville said. “And then, our slot coverage was all right. They missed some pucks that might have had some quality to it. I thought our goalie (Lukas Dostal) was solid. I think the game was fast, but there wasn’t really any odd-man situations, which I think prevented the quality.

“They’re a team that has a lot of firepower, but maybe shot production wasn’t there.”

Dostal, who stopped 15 of 16 shots, was surprised he didn’t have more action.

“I expected a little bit more (from Winnipeg) because of what we worked on the tape,” Dostal said. “In their games and in the pre-season, they try to throw everything to the net. So that’s what kind of won them (those) games.

“So, it was kind of our game plan to be on the top of them and having good sticks. I think the guys did a tremendous job defensively, and I’m just overall amazed.”

Winnipeg’s Kyle Connor, who was playing in his 700th NHL game, scored his sixth of the season in the third period.

“It’s pretty cool,” Connor said of his 700th. “Don’t take for granted any minute in this league and hopefully, lots more.”

He also scored his 329th goal, moving him past Ilya Kovalchuk into sole possession of third place in franchise history.

“He often goes under the radar around the league,” said Jets coach Scott Arniel. “We know what we have. We have a special player. It’s great for him.”

Sam Colangelo, Mikael Granlund and Nikita Nesterenko, into an empty net, also scored for Anaheim.

NOTES

The Jets went 0-for-4 on the power play. … Haydn Fleury replaced injured star defenceman Josh Morrissey (upper body) in the lineup.