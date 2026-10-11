Blue Bombers Help Their Playoff Fortunes with 33-28 Win Over Stampeders

By Jeff Hamilton, The Canadian Press

Many wondered if Zach Collaros should even be suiting up for the Blue Bombers’ biggest game of the CFL season.

Few will be saying that now, after the Bombers veteran quarterback saved arguably his best performance of the year when his team needed him the most.

With a playoff berth on the line, the Bombers edged the Calgary Stampeders 33-28 in front of a full house at Princess Auto Stadium on Saturday.

“It was obviously a huge game, a lot on the line, playoff atmosphere, all those things,” said Collaros, dripping with sweat and blood stains on his jersey.

“Couldn’t ask for a better day. Couldn’t ask for a better environment. As always, our crowd brought the energy, made it difficult for them, and really gave us a lot of life out there.”

The future Hall-of-Famer had suffered a head injury during the Sept. 12 Banjo Bowl, adding to a documented history of concussions and neck injuries over his illustrious CFL career. It wasn’t until Thursday that he was named the starter, reigniting the debate over his health and future in the league.

Only adding to the drama was the fact Winnipeg’s playoff aspirations hung in the balance, with the Stampeders also needing a win to control their own destiny.

Collaros returned after missing two games and went 19-for-27 passing for 349 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He connected with Ontaria Wilson on an 18-yard touchdown late in the first quarter and then found Nic Demski on an 25-yard toss just before halftime.

“That’s vintage 8-ball right there — you love to see it,” Demski said of Collaros, who wears No. 8. “The opportunity that we had, and him coming back this week, it was just a picture-perfect story, for sure.”

The Bombers put up 392 net yards of offence, with returner Trey Vaval also scoring on an 88-yard kickoff return to open the second half. Sergio Castillo rounded out the scoring with four field goals, connecting from 45, 48, 44 and 33 yards.

Winnipeg’s Dorian Singer led all receivers with 166 yards on five receptions.

“All three phases played a pretty good part in that,” Bombers coach Mike O’Shea said. “If we build on that and play good, three-phase football going forward, I think we like where we’re going to go.”

The victory improved Winnipeg’s record to 8-8, putting them right back in the mix for one of four playoff spots coming out of the CFL’s West Division.

With the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (5-12) and Ottawa Redblacks (0-16) officially out of playoff contention, ensuring a crossover to the East, all but one Western club will make the post-season.

The Bombers can clinch a playoff spot with a victory in their final two games — on the road against the Edmonton Elks on Oct. 16, with the season-finale Oct. 23 in Vancouver versus the B.C. Lions.

The Elks (12-4) and Lions (10-6) have already clinched playoff berths.

“I’m just happy that we won and I’m sure the guys would say the same thing,” said running back Brady Oliveira, who was limited to just 40 yards on eight carries. “We felt the urgency this week and we needed that one and we got it.”

Calgary’s offence totalled 400 net yards, with running back Deonta McMahon scoring a pair touchdowns, including a six-yard scamper and another on an eight-yard grab, with quarterback Quincy Vaughn punching in a one-yard score. Rene Parades was 3-for-4 on field goals, missing from 46 yards out.

The Stampeders led in time of possession, 36:15 to 23:45, but trailed 7-3 after the first quarter and never once regained the lead. They also won the turnover battle and had more quarterback sacks.

Calgary threatened with a late touchdown to pull within five points, but a second failed two-point convert, coupled with Winnipeg recovering the ensuing onside kick, ultimately sealed the game.

“That’s a good team over there — they brought it,” said Stampeders quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., who threw for 283 yards on 29-for-43 passing, along with one touchdown. “We fought hard, played a good game but they just made a few more plays than us.”

The Stampeders could have clinched a playoff spot with a victory. Instead, they fall to 8-9 and will need some help down the stretch.

If the Saskatchewan Roughriders defeat the Montreal Alouettes on Monday, they will officially clinch a playoff spot. That means Calgary would have to win their regular-season finale against the Lions next week and hope the Bombers lose their final two games.

“The message is deep breathe, and just understand whatever we start, we finish, and understand that there’s still a big game ahead of us,” Stampeders coach Dave Dickenson said. “I don’t know exactly where we’re at, but show up ready to get better. But this one hurts, no doubt about it.”

UP NEXT

Stampeders: Host the B.C. Lions on Saturday, Oct. 17.

Blue Bombers: Visit the Edmonton Elks on Friday.