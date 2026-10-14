ChrisD.ca Logo
7News
5Local News 5Sponsored Content
Entertainment
7Sports
5Winnipeg Jets 5Winnipeg Blue Bombers 5Winnipeg Goldeyes 5UM Bisons
Events Videos Contests Weather Gas Prices
ADVERTISEMENT
Home » The Canadian Press » Manitoba Inquest Hears Calls for Reform in Fatal Shooting of First Nations Girl, 16

Manitoba Inquest Hears Calls for Reform in Fatal Shooting of First Nations Girl, 16

October 14, 2026 2:47 PM CDT | The Canadian Press


By Brittany Hobson, The Canadian Press

Christie Zebrasky

Christie Zebrasky, whose daughter Eishia Hudson was shot dead by police on April 8, 2020, is photographed in her bedroom with her daughter’s ashes and memorial in Winnipeg, Friday, December 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/John Woods

An inquest into the case of a 16-year-old First Nations girl shot to death by police is being told the force needs to make changes.

Inquest lawyers and counsel for the family of Eishia Hudson say police should look at, among other changes, improving training on when it’s best to call off vehicle pursuit of a suspect.

Eishia Hudson was shot in April 2020 after officers, responding to reports of a liquor store robbery, chased a stolen Jeep she was driving.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inquest heard the vehicle rammed a police cruiser and hit other vehicles during the pursuit before an officer fired the fatal shots.

Inquest lawyer Dayna Steinfeld says Eishia was loved by many and that plans for her future were tragically cut short.

Steinfeld says the police service should re-examine how it interacts with young people and review cultural competency training.

CP - The Canadian Press


Want to see more of our articles on Google?

Google Preferred Source

Tags: Crime | Death | Manitoba

ADVERTISEMENT

Support Us

Latest News

Doctor

Ottawa to Provide Up to $6M to Hire More Family Doctors in Manitoba

34 minutes ago
Winnipeg Police Crest Logo

Man Charged in Three Osborne Village Break-Ins

2 hours ago
RCMP Crest Logo

Driver Dies After Rollover Crash in RM of St. Clements

7 hours ago
Mark Scheifele - Winnipeg Jets

Jets’ Scheifele Relieved to Finally Get Some Puck Luck

10 hours ago
Scott Gillingham

Gillingham Pledges More 311 Service Improvements

1 day ago
ADVERTISEMENT