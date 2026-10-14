Manitoba Inquest Hears Calls for Reform in Fatal Shooting of First Nations Girl, 16

By Brittany Hobson, The Canadian Press

An inquest into the case of a 16-year-old First Nations girl shot to death by police is being told the force needs to make changes.

Inquest lawyers and counsel for the family of Eishia Hudson say police should look at, among other changes, improving training on when it’s best to call off vehicle pursuit of a suspect.

Eishia Hudson was shot in April 2020 after officers, responding to reports of a liquor store robbery, chased a stolen Jeep she was driving.

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The inquest heard the vehicle rammed a police cruiser and hit other vehicles during the pursuit before an officer fired the fatal shots.

Inquest lawyer Dayna Steinfeld says Eishia was loved by many and that plans for her future were tragically cut short.

Steinfeld says the police service should re-examine how it interacts with young people and review cultural competency training.