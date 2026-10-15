Manitoba Losing 28 Young Nurses for Every 100 Entering Profession: Report

Manitoba lost 28 young nurses for every 100 who entered the profession in 2024, according to a new report from the Montreal Economic Institute.

The report found the province’s young nurse turnover rate fell 19 percent from the previous year but remained 10 percent higher than in 2014.

Nationally, 34 nurses under 35 failed to renew their registration for every 100 who registered to practise in 2024. Canada also had 27,139 nursing positions vacant in 2025, roughly three times the number recorded in 2016.

The MEI points to poor working conditions, inflexible schedules and burnout as factors contributing to nurse retention challenges. A 2026 survey by the Canadian Federation of Nurses Unions found more than nine in 10 nurses experienced some form of workplace violence or abuse in the previous year, while half showed signs of burnout.

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The report recommends shift-swapping programs and more opportunities for nurses to work in private clinics, travel nursing and tele-health.

“Doing better than last year is certainly good news, but more needs to be done if Manitoba is to beat its performance from a decade ago,” said Gerard Lucyshyn, vice-president of Research at the MEI and author of the report. “More flexibility and better working conditions are key if Manitoba wants to do a better job of retaining its nursing workforce.”

British Columbia recorded the largest improvement in young nurse retention since 2014, reducing turnover by 53 percent, although 26 young nurses still failed to renew their registration for every 100 entering the profession in 2024.

Read the report below:

MEI Nurses Report – Manitoba by ChrisDca