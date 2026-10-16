Manitoba Hydro Upgrading 42 Substations in Up to $1.2B Renewal Program

Manitoba Hydro is performing major upgrades at 41 electrical substations in Winnipeg and one in Brandon as part of a long-term infrastructure renewal program.

The investment is estimated at up to $1.2 billion over 15 to 20 years. Hydro says the work will modernize aging infrastructure, improve safety and reliability, reduce maintenance costs and mean fewer outages for customers. Many Winnipeg substations are nearing the end of their service life or operating close to capacity.

“By renewing aging substations and electrical infrastructure, we’re strengthening the power system, reducing the risk of outages and improving reliability,” said Manitoba Hydro interim president and CEO Hal Turner.

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The Notre Dame substation, in service since 1964, will be decommissioned, with service transferred to the newer McPhillips substation. Over the next three years, the project will also involve replacing about 600 poles, 200 transformers, 25 kilometres of overhead power line and one to 1.5 kilometres of underground cable. It serves about 930 residential, 360 commercial and 40 industrial customers in the Omand’s Creek Industrial, Brooklands and St. James Industrial areas.

Other projects underway include the Berry, Cavalier and Dawson substations. Projects at the University and De Bourmont substations were completed in 2023 and 2024.

Some work will require planned power outages, temporary road closures and other short-term disruptions. Manitoba Hydro says it will provide updates and advance notice to affected homes and businesses.