Niverville Man Arrested After Knife Standoff with RCMP

A 32-year-old man from Niverville is in custody after police say he advanced on officers while holding two knives in the RM of St. Andrews.

On Thursday morning, Selkirk RCMP received a report of an unknown man entering and exiting a residence with a firearm on Lockport Road.

Officers arrived and saw several people by a garage on the property. Two women and two men exited after a call was made for everyone to come out. One of the men went back inside, then emerged irate and holding two knives.

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Police say he advanced toward officers and refused to drop the knives. After another warning, he continued advancing and was struck twice by an officer with a 40-mm extended-range impact weapon. He was arrested without further incident and taken to hospital for minor injuries.

The man, whose name wasn’t released, is charged with weapons offences and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

Police say the man also had numerous warrants from other jurisdictions, which were executed.

The other three people, a 58-year-old man and 57-year-old woman from the RM of St. Andrews and a 40-year-old woman from Niverville, were released without charges.

Selkirk RCMP continue to investigate.