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Home » Entertainment » The Trews to Headline Jets Alumni Game as Part of Heritage Classic Weekend

The Trews to Headline Jets Alumni Game as Part of Heritage Classic Weekend

October 16, 2026 11:41 AM CDT | Entertainment


The Trews

Canadian rock band The Trews will headline the Winnipeg Jets Alumni Game on Saturday, October 24, at Canada Life Centre.

The band will perform before the game and during intermissions as part of the NHL Heritage Classic weekend.

Originally from Nova Scotia, The Trews have been a staple of the Canadian music scene for nearly three decades. The lineup features Colin MacDonald on lead vocals and guitar, John-Angus MacDonald on lead guitar and Jack Syperek on bass, accompanied by Theo McKibbon on drums and Jeff Heisholt on keys.

The Dirty Catfish Brass Band will also provide concourse entertainment, along with local DJs.

A limited quantity of just-released tickets are available for the Alumni Game at winnipegjets.com/tickets.


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Tags: Canada Life Centre | Concert | Hockey | Music | NHL | Winnipeg Jets

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