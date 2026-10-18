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Home » News » Man Charged After Cat Shot with Pellet Gun in Elmwood

Man Charged After Cat Shot with Pellet Gun in Elmwood

October 18, 2026 9:50 AM CDT | News


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A 48-year-old man is facing charges after a cat was injured by a pellet gun in Winnipeg.

Police say the incident happened on the morning of October 15 in the 400 block of Ottawa Avenue, where officers responded to a report of a gun call.

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Police determined a cat had been shot with a pellet gun. The cat sustained injuries to its back and received medical attention.

The man is charged with multiple offences, including killing or injuring animals, causing unnecessary suffering to an animal, discharging a firearm with intent and possession of a weapon.

He was released on an undertaking.


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Tags: Animals | Crime | Winnipeg Police

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