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Home » News » Woman, 71, Dies in Crash on Highway 17 Near Inwood

Woman, 71, Dies in Crash on Highway 17 Near Inwood

October 19, 2026 11:41 AM CDT | News


RCMP Crest Logo

The RCMP logo is seen outside the force’s ‘E’ division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on March 16, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

A 71-year-old woman from Peguis First Nation has died after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 17 near Inwood.

Gimli RCMP responded to a report of a truck in the ditch at around 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Local firefighters and paramedics also attended.

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Officers learned a southbound truck driven by the woman veered off the road into the ditch and struck a large berm. She died at the scene.

A 37-year-old man, also from Peguis First Nation, was taken to hospital in Winnipeg with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

RCMP are investigating.


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Tags: Accident | Death | Manitoba | RCMP

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