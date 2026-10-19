From Food Banks to Small-Town Arenas: HyLife Fun Days Delivers More Than $90,000 in Community Impact

The following is a sponsored advertorial on behalf of HyLife.

A van that keeps food moving. A safer doorway for someone turning to a food bank. A small-town arena kept alive by volunteers.

These are the stories behind HyLife Fun Days 2026.

Together with its business partners and sponsors, HyLife is contributing more than $90,000 through this year’s initiative, divided equally among The Salvation Army Neepawa, The Killarney Food Bank, and Vita Rec Centre.

“Fun Days is a reminder of what can happen when our employees, sponsors, and communities come together with a shared purpose,” said Karan Sangfai, President and CEO, HyLife. “These organizations are doing important work every day, and we are grateful to support projects that will make a real difference for families, volunteers, and the next generation.”

The Salvation Army in Neepawa plans to put its share toward replacing an aging van used for food rescue, donation pickups, deliveries, and keeping shelves stocked.

Reliable transportation is essential for moving fresh produce, meat, dairy, bread, and other necessities from donors and local partners to families who need them. For those relying on the food bank, a dependable vehicle can mean greater access to fresh food and a little more reassurance during a difficult time.

“It’s not easy for people to ask for assistance,” said Amanda Naughton-Gale, Community Ministries Director, The Salvation Army Neepawa. “This contribution from HyLife and its sponsors will allow us to keep food moving to the people who need it most.”

The Killarney Food Bank will direct its funding toward accessibility and facility upgrades, including safer entrances, improved railings, ramps, and better heating and cooling.

The planned work will make the building easier for volunteers to navigate while creating a more comfortable setting for families, seniors, and individuals using the food bank. It is also about dignity. A welcoming, accessible space can make a difficult first visit feel a little less intimidating.

The Rec Centre in Vita will invest in infrastructure improvements, including a much-needed new scoreboard.

The volunteer-run facility is more than a rink. It is where children learn to skate, families spend evenings together, teams play, and memories are made.

“We want this to continue to be a place where everybody feels welcome, where kids can be active, families can gather, and the next generation can make their own memories,” said Michelle Thibodeau, Vice President, Vita Rec Centre. “You have no idea how much this investment will mean to a small community like ours.”

Fun Days began as a weekend gathering for employees to unwind and celebrate. Over time, local organizations and business partners became part of the tradition, helping it grow into an initiative that has now raised more than $1.7 million for charities and local projects.

Each year, more than 1,000 team members, families, partners, and local residents take part.

A sincere thank-you goes to every sponsor, employee, volunteer, committee member, charity representative, and partner who helped make Fun Days 2026 possible.