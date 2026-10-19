Passenger Dies in Single-Vehicle Rollover on Provincial Road 304

A 20-year-old man from Black River First Nation has died after a single-vehicle rollover on Provincial Road 304.

Powerview and Selkirk RCMP responded to the crash about four kilometres east of Highway 59 early Sunday morning, near Old Stead Road.

RCMP say an eastbound SUV went off the road and into a ditch. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver, a 19-year-old man from Powerview-Pine Falls, was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Winnipeg with a non-life-threatening injury. He has since been released.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the collision.