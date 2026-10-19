ChrisD.ca Logo
7News
5Local News 5Sponsored Content
Entertainment
7Sports
5Winnipeg Jets 5Winnipeg Blue Bombers 5Winnipeg Goldeyes 5UM Bisons
Events Videos Contests Weather Gas Prices
ADVERTISEMENT
Home » News » Passenger Dies in Single-Vehicle Rollover on Provincial Road 304

Passenger Dies in Single-Vehicle Rollover on Provincial Road 304

October 19, 2026 12:24 PM CDT | News


RCMP Crest Logo

The RCMP logo is seen on a podium ahead of a news conference, in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Saturday, June 24, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld)

A 20-year-old man from Black River First Nation has died after a single-vehicle rollover on Provincial Road 304.

Powerview and Selkirk RCMP responded to the crash about four kilometres east of Highway 59 early Sunday morning, near Old Stead Road.

RCMP say an eastbound SUV went off the road and into a ditch. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The driver, a 19-year-old man from Powerview-Pine Falls, was taken by air ambulance to hospital in Winnipeg with a non-life-threatening injury. He has since been released.

RCMP are investigating the cause of the collision.


Want to see more of our articles on Google?

Google Preferred Source

Tags: Accident | Death | Manitoba | RCMP

ADVERTISEMENT

Support Us

Latest News

Winnipeg Police Service Headquarters

Report Finds Construction Company Got $42M in Excess Claims on Winnipeg Police HQ

8 hours ago
RCMP Crest Logo

Woman, 71, Dies in Crash on Highway 17 Near Inwood

10 hours ago
Gas - Fuel Pump

Inflation Data Shows High Energy Prices Still Contained, for Now: Economists

10 hours ago
Winnipeg Fire Truck

Fire Damages Vacant House Under Renovation on Archibald Street

10 hours ago
HyLife

From Food Banks to Small-Town Arenas: HyLife Fun Days Delivers More Than $90,000 in Community Impact

12 hours ago
ADVERTISEMENT