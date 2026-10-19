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Home » News » Fire Damages Vacant House Under Renovation on Archibald Street

Fire Damages Vacant House Under Renovation on Archibald Street

October 19, 2026 11:14 AM CDT | News


Winnipeg Fire Truck

(CITY OF WINNIPEG / FILE)

A fire damaged a vacant two-storey house under renovation in the 600 block of Archibald Street on Sunday night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a fire just before 9 p.m. Crews arrived to find smoke and flames coming from the house and a utility trailer parked next to it.

Firefighters entered the house and attacked the fire from the inside, bringing it under control at 9:14 p.m.

Both the trailer and the house were searched, and no one was found inside. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Damage estimates are not available.


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