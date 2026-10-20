Manitoba Cutting Above-Guideline Rent Increases by 40%

The Manitoba government is changing regulations to cut above-guideline rent increases by 40 percent.

The new rules impose limits on above-guideline increases for capital expenses, reducing the cost that can be passed on to renters.

Effective immediately, tenants are also no longer required to pay any increase before the Residential Tenancy Branch rules on a landlord’s application.

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“We’ve been hearing stories from Manitobans who are being asked to pay huge rent increases, sometimes as high as $500 a month before a ruling has even been made,” said Public Service Delivery Minister Mintu Sandhu. “So, we are changing this.”

The changes build on changes the province made earlier this year that raised the rent control threshold to $2,000 from $1,670, extending protections to thousands more households.

The province is also increasing the Renters Affordability Tax Credit to $675 and issuing benefit cheques so renters receive the benefit upfront throughout the year.