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Home » News » Suspects Sought in Fatal Winnipeg Shooting

Suspects Sought in Fatal Winnipeg Shooting

October 20, 2026 2:28 PM CDT | News


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A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on September 2, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski)

A 23-year-old man has died after being shot in Winnipeg’s West End over the weekend.

Winnipeg police attended the Health Sciences Centre on Sunday night after family members brought the man to hospital with a gunshot wound.

Investigators learned the man had gone to the area of Balmoral Avenue and Spence Street to meet with a group of people. During the encounter, one of the suspects took out a firearm and shot him, causing serious injuries. His family took him to hospital, where he later died. The suspects remain outstanding.

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Police have identified the deceased as Jayden Laporte, a member of Long Plain First Nation who had been living in Portage la Prairie.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (204) 786-TIPS.


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Tags: Crime | Death | Portage la Prairie | Winnipeg Police

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