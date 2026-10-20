Man, 18, Charged After Police Cruiser Tire Slashed on Furby Street

An 18-year-old man is facing charges after Winnipeg police say he slashed a cruiser’s tire and threatened officers.

Officers responded to a residence in the 100 block of Furby Street last Sunday afternoon and were met by a hostile man who was not involved in the original complaint. After he was directed to leave, he threatened to slash the tires of their cruiser.

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Officers later found one of the tires slashed and flattened. A witness said the suspect was still nearby with a knife.

Police located the man walking on Furby Street and used a Taser when he allegedly refused commands and advanced towards them. He was taken into custody and a knife was seized.

Cayden James McLeod-Petit is charged with multiple offences and was later released. The charges haven’t been tested in court.