JP Hoe, Ruby Waters & Angine de Poitrine to Perform at the Burt

The Winnipeg Folk Festival has announced three festival favourites will return to the Burton Cummings Theatre.

JP Hoe Hoe Hoe Holiday Show

December 1 and 12. Tickets are $29.50 to $69.50 and go on sale October 22 at 10 a.m. The Winnipeg singer-songwriter returns with his holiday show for the 20th time, featuring music, special guests and plenty of holiday spirit.

Ruby Waters

April 1, 2027. Tickets are $25 to $45 and go on sale October 23 at 10 a.m. The JUNO-nominated artist is known for soulful alt-pop and candid storytelling. Her latest single is “6 Feet Under,” which follows “Wet T-Shirt” and “Blinders.”

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Angine de Poitrine

April 6 and 7, 2027. Tickets are $44.50 to $69.50 and go on sale October 30 at 10 a.m. The masked Québec duo returns after a Friday night performance on Big Blue @ Night at this year’s Folk Fest, mixing hypnotic math-rock with performance art and oversized papier-mâché masks.

Tickets and details are available at winnipegfolkfestival.ca or in person at the Winnipeg Folk Festival office at 203-211 Bannatyne Avenue.