Flood Mitigation Project Begins for Peguis, Fisher River Cree Nation

The first phase of a long-term flood mitigation initiative has begun in Peguis First Nation and Fisher River Cree Nation.

The provincial and federal governments announced the start of the project on Wednesday, saying the focus is on protecting homes, families and critical infrastructure in the communities from future severe weather events.

Phase 1 focuses on construction of clay dikes to protect the central community area in Peguis First Nation and up to approximately 500 vulnerable homes in Peguis and Fisher River Cree Nation.

Work will also target local road improvements to reduce overtopping and maintain access during floods.

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Indigenous Services Canada will reimburse eligible costs tied to the Manitoba government’s additional estimated $61.1-million expenditure on the initiative through its Emergency Management Assistance Program.

This spring, the Manitoba government approved $15.9 million in emergency flood preparedness and response measures in both communities, including temporary flood protection works and road repairs. Those eligible costs are also being reimbursed by Indigenous Services Canada.

“For generations, the people of Peguis have endured repeated flooding, displacement and uncertainty that disrupted families and communities and forced too many to leave their homes,” said Peguis Chief Stan Bird. “Today marks an important step forward.”

Both communities faced severe spring flooding in April, forcing them to declare states of emergency and evacuate their residents.