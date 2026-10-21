Plasma Collection Company Grifols Gradually Reopening Locations

By The Canadian Press

A for-profit company that collects plasma says it has started to accept limited donations again after getting clearance from Health Canada.

Barcelona-based Grifols says its phased reopening, which began Tuesday, includes one site in Winnipeg and another in Edmonton, with both under enhanced Health Canada oversight.

A second Winnipeg location where Health Canada suspended the company’s licence last month remains closed, and the agency’s conditions are still in place on 16 locations.

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Grifols paused plasma collections across the country on Aug. 14, following reports of two people dying after donating at Winnipeg sites.

A Health Canada investigation found no link between the deaths of the plasma donors and the collection process, and Grifols says at no point was the safety of donors and patients compromised.

Grifols says it has since strengthened its operating procedures, documentation practices, employee training and other measures as it works to ensure donor safety and regulatory compliance.