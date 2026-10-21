ChrisD.ca Logo
7News
5Local News 5Sponsored Content
Entertainment
7Sports
5Winnipeg Jets 5Winnipeg Blue Bombers 5Winnipeg Goldeyes 5UM Bisons
Events Videos Contests Weather Gas Prices
ADVERTISEMENT
Home » The Canadian Press » Plasma Collection Company Grifols Gradually Reopening Locations

Plasma Collection Company Grifols Gradually Reopening Locations

October 21, 2026 12:36 PM CDT | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

Grifols

(GRIFOLS.COM)

A for-profit company that collects plasma says it has started to accept limited donations again after getting clearance from Health Canada.

Barcelona-based Grifols says its phased reopening, which began Tuesday, includes one site in Winnipeg and another in Edmonton, with both under enhanced Health Canada oversight.

A second Winnipeg location where Health Canada suspended the company’s licence last month remains closed, and the agency’s conditions are still in place on 16 locations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Grifols paused plasma collections across the country on Aug. 14, following reports of two people dying after donating at Winnipeg sites.

A Health Canada investigation found no link between the deaths of the plasma donors and the collection process, and Grifols says at no point was the safety of donors and patients compromised.

Grifols says it has since strengthened its operating procedures, documentation practices, employee training and other measures as it works to ensure donor safety and regulatory compliance.

CP - The Canadian Press


Want to see more of our articles on Google?

Google Preferred Source

Tags: Canada | Health | Winnipeg

ADVERTISEMENT

Support Us

Latest News

Peguis First Nation Flooding

Flood Mitigation Project Begins for Peguis, Fisher River Cree Nation

2 hours ago
JP Hoe

JP Hoe, Ruby Waters & Angine de Poitrine to Perform at the Burt

3 hours ago
Winnipeg Police Service Headquarters

Handgun, Meth, Cocaine Seized in Daniel McIntyre Drug Bust

7 hours ago
Apartment for Rent

Manitoba Cutting Above-Guideline Rent Increases by 40%

1 day ago
Canada - Alberta Flag

Carney Says Alberta’s Choice of Unity is ‘a Great Result’ for Canada

1 day ago
ADVERTISEMENT