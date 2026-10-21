Handgun, Meth, Cocaine Seized in Daniel McIntyre Drug Bust

A 40-year-old man is in custody after Winnipeg police seized a loaded handgun and a large quantity of drugs from a Beverley Street residence.

On Monday, officers executed a search warrant at a multi-suite residence following community complaints about suspected drug trafficking. Police arrested the suspect without incident and seized $1,600 allegedly in his possession.

A search of the residence turned up a loaded CZP10 9mm handgun with a prohibited 14-round magazine, 650 grams of methamphetamine, 50 grams of cocaine, 18 grams of psilocybin, about $10,000 in cash, $10,000 to $12,000 in loonies and toonies, packaging materials and digital scales.

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David Turay is charged with six firearm-related offences, possession of a weapon, three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime over $5,000. The charges haven’t been tested in court.

Two other adults arrested during the search were released without charges.