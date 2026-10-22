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Home » Sports » Winnipeggers More Sympathetic to Jets Than Hellebuyck: Poll

Winnipeggers More Sympathetic to Jets Than Hellebuyck: Poll

October 22, 2026 11:06 AM CDT | Sports


Connor Hellebuyck - Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck stands by the net during a time-out from play against the Dallas Stars in the first period of an NHL hockey game, April 2, 2026, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)

Winnipeg-area residents are more sympathetic to the Winnipeg Jets than to Connor Hellebuyck in their ongoing dispute, a new Liaison Strategies survey finds.

Hellebuyck was suspended by the Jets in September when he failed to show up to training camp amid an off-season trade request. Hellebuyck signed a seven-year, US $59.5-million dollar extension in October 2023. A website tracking Hellebuyck’s lost paycheques estimates the goaltender is missing out on $38,000 USD per day.

The survey, released on Thursday, found 54 percent of respondents side with the Jets in keeping Hellebuyck off the ice, while 13 percent are in the corner of the three-time Vezina Trophy winner.

Another 19 percent were equally sympathetic to both, 10 percent to neither and five percent were unsure.

Hellebuyck’s suspension is set to end on Friday, and it’s unclear what the next move will be. Stuart Skinner (3-0-2) has been starting between the pipes for the Jets in the regular 2026-27 season.

In the Winnipeg census metropolitan area, 31 percent favour Hellebuyck returning to the lineup while the team awaits an acceptable trade, 31 percent favour a trade and 35 percent favour a paid holdout. Three percent were unsure.

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When a return to the lineup is not offered as an option, Winnipeg residents prefer a trade to a paid holdout, 53 percent to 42 percent. Across Manitoba, the split is 52 percent to 42 percent.

Liaison principal David Valentin said that result should not be read as a majority rejecting his return.

“Winnipeg backs the Jets more than Hellebuyck. But that does not mean residents agree he should sit out,” Valentin said.

Liaison surveyed 1,500 Canadians from October 19 to 20 by automated phone calls to landlines and cellphones, including 527 interviews in Manitoba and 350 in the Winnipeg area. The national margin of error is plus or minus 3.04 percentage points, 19 times out of 20, and is higher for the Manitoba and Winnipeg findings.

The full survey can be found below:

Hockey in Canada – Connor Hellebuyck by ChrisDca


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Tags: Hockey | NHL | Winnipeg Jets

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