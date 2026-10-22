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Home » News » Man Charged After Knife Pulled in Dauphin Road Rage Incident

Man Charged After Knife Pulled in Dauphin Road Rage Incident

October 22, 2026 10:36 AM CDT | News


RCMP Crest Logo

RCMP logo is shown in Edmonton, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson)

A 30-year-old man is facing charges after Dauphin RCMP say a driver pulled a knife on another motorist in an apparent road rage incident.

RCMP responded to a call on Tuesday evening near the intersection of 9th Avenue and 2nd Street Southwest. Officers learned a 31-year-old man was waiting at a four-way stop when an SUV pulled up beside him. The SUV driver pulled out a knife and made gestures that he was going to open his door. The victim left the scene.

Shortly after, the same SUV was involved in another incident in the 1400 block of Main Street South, where a man got out and acted erratically toward the occupants of another vehicle before returning to the SUV and heading toward a nearby hotel.

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At approximately 7 p.m., RCMP found the vehicle parked at a local hotel, located the man inside and arrested him.

Dylan Smith of Valley River First Nation is charged with assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The charges haven’t been tested in court.

He was released with a future court date.


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Tags: Crime | Dauphin | Manitoba | RCMP

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