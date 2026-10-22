WAG-Qaumajuq Names New Director and CEO

There’s new leadership at the Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq. John Mahli Lawa’ Hampton has been named as its new director and CEO, effective December 10.

Following an extensive international search, Hampton will lead the gallery’s finances, operations and capital expansion projects.

Hampton most recently served as executive director and CEO of the MacKenzie Art Gallery in Regina, a role held since January 2021. They previously served as executive director of the Art Gallery of Southwestern Manitoba in Brandon.

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A citizen of the Chickasaw Nation, Hampton co-chaired the last two Canada Arts Summits, served on the Canada House Gallery Committee, was named to CBC’s Future 40 and authored Decolonizing Museum Management.

“I have long been inspired by the exceptional artists and Winnipeg’s unique identity,” Hampton said in a release. “I am thrilled to be returning to Manitoba.”

The WAG-Qaumajuq board of governors thanked Bill Elliott for his leadership and guidance during his time as interim leader.