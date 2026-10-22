ChrisD.ca Logo
7News
5Local News 5Sponsored Content
Entertainment
7Sports
5Winnipeg Jets 5Winnipeg Blue Bombers 5Winnipeg Goldeyes 5UM Bisons
Events Videos Contests Weather Gas Prices
ADVERTISEMENT
Home » News » WAG-Qaumajuq Names New Director and CEO

WAG-Qaumajuq Names New Director and CEO

October 22, 2026 2:01 PM CDT | News


WAG - Winnipeg Art Gallery

Qaumajuq, the Inuit art centre at the Winnipeg Art Gallery. (LINDSAY REID PHOTO)

There’s new leadership at the Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq. John Mahli Lawa’ Hampton has been named as its new director and CEO, effective December 10.

Following an extensive international search, Hampton will lead the gallery’s finances, operations and capital expansion projects.

Hampton most recently served as executive director and CEO of the MacKenzie Art Gallery in Regina, a role held since January 2021. They previously served as executive director of the Art Gallery of Southwestern Manitoba in Brandon.

ADVERTISEMENT

A citizen of the Chickasaw Nation, Hampton co-chaired the last two Canada Arts Summits, served on the Canada House Gallery Committee, was named to CBC’s Future 40 and authored Decolonizing Museum Management.

“I have long been inspired by the exceptional artists and Winnipeg’s unique identity,” Hampton said in a release. “I am thrilled to be returning to Manitoba.”

The WAG-Qaumajuq board of governors thanked Bill Elliott for his leadership and guidance during his time as interim leader.


Want to see more of our articles on Google?

Google Preferred Source

Tags: Winnipeg | Winnipeg Art Gallery

ADVERTISEMENT

Support Us

Latest News

Jets Hockey Development Girls Learn to Play

NHL, Jets Announce $150K Project to Grow Girls’ and Women’s Hockey in Manitoba

2 hours ago
Bass Pro Shops

Woman Charged in Winnipeg Sporting Goods Store Thefts

7 hours ago
Connor Hellebuyck - Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeggers More Sympathetic to Jets Than Hellebuyck: Poll

11 hours ago
RCMP Crest Logo

Man Charged After Knife Pulled in Dauphin Road Rage Incident

11 hours ago
Peguis First Nation Flooding

Flood Mitigation Project Begins for Peguis, Fisher River Cree Nation

1 day ago
ADVERTISEMENT