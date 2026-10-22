NHL, Jets Announce $150K Project to Grow Girls’ and Women’s Hockey in Manitoba

The NHL and Winnipeg Jets have announced a $150,000 NHL Unites Legacy Project investment to expand opportunities for girls and women to play, coach and build careers in hockey in Winnipeg and Manitoba.

The announcement, made Thursday evening at hockey for all centre, comes ahead of the 2026 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic between the Jets and Montreal Canadiens at Princess Auto Stadium on Sunday.

The money establishes and supports Jets Hockey Development (JHD) Girls Learn to Play, the first program of its kind in Winnipeg for girls aged six to 10 who are new to hockey. Participants get on-ice instruction from an all-woman coaching staff, equipment support and connections to local minor hockey associations and girls’ hockey programs.

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The program launched September 2 at hockey for all centre with a welcome event for 40 girls and their families, including equipment fittings from Bauer Canada. The inaugural session wrapped up Thursday with a graduation ceremony, where participants received certificates and tickets to the Heritage Classic. Registration for the spring session is now open.

“This legacy project will create new entry points for first-time players, strengthen local programming and build lasting momentum for girls’ and women’s hockey across Manitoba,” said Annie Chipman Stockl, vice-president of marketing for True North Sports + Entertainment, in a release.

The legacy project also includes a $30,000 grant from the NHL/NHLPA Industry Growth Fund to support women coaches, program resources and player retention.