Woman Charged in Winnipeg Sporting Goods Store Thefts

A 45-year-old woman is facing charges after Winnipeg police say more than $11,500 in merchandise was stolen from a sporting goods store on Sterling Lyon Parkway.

Investigators say suspects stole hunting and fishing equipment, electronics, clothing and other merchandise from Bass Pro Shops in the 500 block between September 28 and October 15. Police also learned many of the stolen items had been listed on an online marketplace, with some already sold to unsuspecting buyers.

Police identified one of the suspects and executed a search warrant for a residence in the 1600 block of Arlington Street on Wednesday. The suspect was arrested at the scene without incident.

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Police seized property valued at about $6,750, including backpacks, crossbody bags, a Yeti cooler, a trail camera, a fishing rod, vacuum sealers, Leatherman multitools and $440 in cash. Another $4,300 in items previously sold online was also recovered.

Candyce Leanne Pelletier is charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000. The charges haven’t been tested in court.

Pelletier was released on a release order pending a court appearance.