Manitoba Bans Private Online Messaging Between School Staff and Students

The Manitoba government is directing all publicly funded schools and school divisions to ban one-to-one online communications between school employees and students on unmonitored platforms.

Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Tracy Schmidt announced the directive Friday, which prohibits staff from communicating with students through personal social media accounts, private messaging apps, text messages and messaging features on social networking platforms.

Schmidt said the changes are intended to protect students while establishing clear expectations for educators and families.

The move comes after Manitoba’s independent teacher watchdog stripped two educators of their teaching licences earlier this month. Following separate investigations, it was found that inappropriate digital communications with minors allegedly took place involving a teacher in the River East Transcona School Division and another teacher in the Portage la Prairie School Division.

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The province says exceptions to the new rule may be permitted when alternative communication is necessary to support a student’s safety, accessibility, well-being or learning needs. Such arrangements must be approved in advance by school administration, with parents or caregivers included in the communication or informed about it.

“Teachers have to be able to talk to their students about school. But there should never be a reason to hide that conversation from the eyes of parents or school leaders,” said Schmidt.

Exceptions may also apply to existing family or personal relationships.

Schools will be required to communicate updates to their policies and guidelines to students, staff and families.