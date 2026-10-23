ChrisD.ca Logo
7News
5Local News 5Sponsored Content
Entertainment
7Sports
5Winnipeg Jets 5Winnipeg Blue Bombers 5Winnipeg Goldeyes 5UM Bisons
Events Videos Contests Weather Gas Prices
ADVERTISEMENT
Home » News » Manitoba Bans Private Online Messaging Between School Staff and Students

Manitoba Bans Private Online Messaging Between School Staff and Students

October 23, 2026 2:29 PM CDT | News


Student Texting - Phone

(PEXELS / STOCK)

The Manitoba government is directing all publicly funded schools and school divisions to ban one-to-one online communications between school employees and students on unmonitored platforms.

Education and Early Childhood Learning Minister Tracy Schmidt announced the directive Friday, which prohibits staff from communicating with students through personal social media accounts, private messaging apps, text messages and messaging features on social networking platforms.

Schmidt said the changes are intended to protect students while establishing clear expectations for educators and families.

The move comes after Manitoba’s independent teacher watchdog stripped two educators of their teaching licences earlier this month. Following separate investigations, it was found that inappropriate digital communications with minors allegedly took place involving a teacher in the River East Transcona School Division and another teacher in the Portage la Prairie School Division.

ADVERTISEMENT

The province says exceptions to the new rule may be permitted when alternative communication is necessary to support a student’s safety, accessibility, well-being or learning needs. Such arrangements must be approved in advance by school administration, with parents or caregivers included in the communication or informed about it.

“Teachers have to be able to talk to their students about school. But there should never be a reason to hide that conversation from the eyes of parents or school leaders,” said Schmidt.

Exceptions may also apply to existing family or personal relationships.

Schools will be required to communicate updates to their policies and guidelines to students, staff and families.


Want to see more of our articles on Google?

Google Preferred Source

Tags: Education | Manitoba | Technology

ADVERTISEMENT

Support Us

Latest News

Connor Hellebuyck - Winnipeg Jets

Jets Trade Disgruntled Star Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to New Jersey

2 hours ago
Flu Shots

WRHA Urges Manitobans to Get Vaccinated as Respiratory Viruses Approach

2 hours ago

RCAF Aircraft to Conduct Flypast at Winnipeg NHL Heritage Classic

3 hours ago
Winnipeg Police Logo Crest

Police Investigating Suspicious Mountain Avenue Death

5 hours ago
Jets Hockey Development Girls Learn to Play

NHL, Jets Announce $150K Project to Grow Girls’ and Women’s Hockey in Manitoba

21 hours ago
ADVERTISEMENT