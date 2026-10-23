RCAF Aircraft to Conduct Flypast at Winnipeg NHL Heritage Classic

A Royal Canadian Air Force CC-130H Hercules and two CF-18 Hornets will conduct a flypast over Princess Auto Stadium during Sunday’s NHL Heritage Classic in Winnipeg.

The aircraft are expected to fly over the stadium at approximately 6 p.m. CDT, as the Winnipeg Jets host the Montreal Canadiens.

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The flypast will take place at an altitude of at least 500 feet above the highest obstacle along the aircraft’s route and is subject to weather and flying conditions.

The event will also mark a milestone for the CC-130H Hercules. Winnipeg-based 435 Transport and Rescue Squadron is the last Royal Canadian Air Force unit operating the aircraft and is transitioning to the newer CC-295 Kingfisher. The CC-130H Hercules is scheduled to retire from military service at the end of October.