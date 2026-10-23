WRHA Urges Manitobans to Get Vaccinated as Respiratory Viruses Approach

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority is encouraging eligible Manitobans to get vaccinated as influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and COVID-19 infections are expected to increase.

The WRHA says it is offering immunization clinics at Winnipeg Access Centres, with appointments available through Patient or by walk-in. Vaccines are also available at pharmacies, doctors’ offices and walk-in clinics, with appointments bookable through Medinav.

Dr. Kayan Xu, WRHA medical officer of health, says vaccination can reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization, helping protect individuals and ease pressure on the health-care system.

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Flu and COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for everyone six months of age and older, particularly seniors, young children, pregnant people, Indigenous people and those with chronic health conditions.

Health officials recommend getting vaccinated early, as it takes about two weeks for the body to develop a strong immune response.

As of October 1, 2026, everyone aged 80 and older is also eligible for a one-time RSV vaccine. Eligibility also includes people aged 60 to 79 living in select congregate settings and infants entering their first RSV season. Those who have already received an RSV vaccine don’t need another dose.