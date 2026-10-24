Winnipeggers Cast Record Advance Ballots in 2026 Civic Election

A record 50,767 voters took part in advance voting for the 2026 municipal and school boards election, the City of Winnipeg says.

That’s a 21.2 percent increase from the 41,895 voters who cast advance ballots in 2022, when the previous record was set.

Advance voting ran from October 5 to 23, with election staff set up in malls, hospitals, care homes, post-secondary schools and other locations. Community advance voting locations were open four days, up from three in recent elections.

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Election day is Wednesday, October 28. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Voting locations can be found on the city’s website.