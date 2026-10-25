Man Charged in Connection to Homicide in Leaf Rapids

Manitoba RCMP have charged a 23-year-old man in connection with a homicide in Leaf Rapids earlier this week.

On Wednesday morning, Leaf Rapids RCMP received a report of an unresponsive man at a residence on Nisku Bay. The 55-year-old victim was pronounced deceased on scene.

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Following an investigation, Mounties have charged Matteo Baker, a resident of the community, with second-degree murder. He remains in custody.

RCMP continue to investigate and ask anyone with additional information to contact them at (204) 473-2944 or Manitoba Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.