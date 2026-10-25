ChrisD.ca Logo
7News
5Local News 5Sponsored Content
Entertainment
7Sports
5Winnipeg Jets 5Winnipeg Blue Bombers 5Winnipeg Goldeyes 5UM Bisons
Events Videos Contests Weather Gas Prices
ADVERTISEMENT
Home » The Canadian Press » Canadiens Tip Jets 2-1 in Heritage Classic Showcase

Canadiens Tip Jets 2-1 in Heritage Classic Showcase

October 25, 2026 9:31 PM CDT | The Canadian Press


By Jeff Hamilton, The Canadian Press

NHL Heritage Classic

Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens play during the first period of NHL Heritage Classic action in Winnipeg on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade)

Jacob Fowler made 33 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 victory over the Winnipeg Jets in Sunday’s NHL Heritage Classic at Princess Auto Stadium.

Fowler, who has won his last five starts, fell just short of his second shutout of the season.

Lane Hutson and Kaiden Guhle scored for Montreal (6-3-2), which is 2-0 on its current four-game road trip after a 4-1 win over Chicago on Friday. Cole Caufield registered a pair of assists.

Isak Rosen scored the lone goal for Winnipeg (4-4-3), his first of the season cutting it to a one-goal game with under five minutes remaining in the third period. Stuart Skinner stopped 19 shots.

Dawson Mercer - Winnipeg Jets

Winnipeg Jets’ Dawson Mercer (19) is checked by Montreal Canadiens’ Lane Hutson (48) during first period NHL Heritage Classic action in Winnipeg on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2026. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade)

The Jets became just the second Canadian team after Edmonton to host two outdoor games. The Jets were also blanked 3-0 by the Oilers in the first one, but spoiled Calgary’s 2019 outdoor game at Mosaic Stadium in Regina with a 2-1 overtime victory.

It was Winnipeg’s first game since trading franchise netminder Connor Hellebuyck to the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Dawson Mercer, who headlined the return from the Devils, had two shots and one blocked shot in 15:22 of ice time.

Winnipeg went 0-for-4 on the power play, while Montreal didn’t have a power play.

ADVERTISEMENT

TAKEAWAYS

Jets: Winnipeg has surrendered the first goal in seven of their last nine games. The Jets dropped to 2-3-2 in games when trailing first. The Jets were without all-star defenceman Josh Morrissey for a sixth consecutive game.

Canadiens: Montreal entered the game with a losing record when scoring first, but improved to 2-2-1 with Sunday’s win. The Canadiens were missing some major firepower with the absences of forwards Nick Suzuki (hand) and Ivan Demidov (lower-body).

KEY MOMENT

Defenceman Guhle’s shot found its way through traffic and past Stuart at the 11:04 mark of the middle frame, capping a two-goal second period and what was the eventual game-winning goal.

KEY STAT

The 21-year-old Fowler is 5-1-0 on the year, while the Canadiens improved to 3-2 in outdoor games.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Visit the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday.

Jets: Host the Florida Panthers on Tuesday.

CP - The Canadian Press


Want to see more of our articles on Google?

Google Preferred Source

Tags: Hockey | NHL | Princess Auto Stadium | Winnipeg Jets

ADVERTISEMENT

Support Us

Latest News

RCMP Crest Logo

Man Charged in Connection to Homicide in Leaf Rapids

10 hours ago
Poppy - Tap Phone Donation

Royal Canadian Legion Launches 2026 Poppy Campaign with Tap-on-Phone Donations

15 hours ago
Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers Beat B.C. Lions 34-10, Clinch Playoff Spot

2 days ago
Vote - Ballot

Winnipeggers Cast Record Advance Ballots in 2026 Civic Election

2 days ago
Connor Hellebuyck - Winnipeg Jets

Jets Trade Disgruntled Star Goaltender Connor Hellebuyck to New Jersey

2 days ago
ADVERTISEMENT